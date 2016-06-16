SBS Hindi

Michelle Rowland On Multiculturalism and Small Business

SBS Hindi

Michelle Rowland and Kumud Merani

Michelle Rowland and Kumud Merani Source: Mosiqi Acharya

Published 16 June 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Michelle Rowland the Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism and Small Business speaks to SBS Hindi in an exclusive Interview. Ms Rowland is standing for the Labor party from the electorate of Greenway.Ms Rowland throws light on Labor's Multicultural policies, Long Stay Visas for parents, Health Care measures and benefits for small business.

