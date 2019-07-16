Migrant workers don't harm jobs or wages of local workers

Source: Getty Images/Darryl Estrine
Published 16 July 2019 at 3:16pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
There are an estimated two-million temporary migrants in Australia at the moment, and as the economy slows and wages stagnate, their presence has increasingly become a political issue. But, a new report has found that those migrants are not harming the jobs or wages of local workers.
Published 16 July 2019 at 3:16pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share