Migrants at higher risk of beach drownings in Australia

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Beach drowning among migrants from South Asia has been studied by the UNSW Sydney Beach Safety Research Group. Source: Getty Images/Simon McGill
Published 27 January 2022 at 5:28pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
A new study by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has found that nearly half of the people who drown on Australia's beaches are migrants. The study found that 47 per cent of drowning deaths in Australia in the past 15 years were among people born overseas, and Indian migrants account for the largest proportion of that number.
Published 27 January 2022 at 5:28pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Share