Migration program on hold: No need to panic, advise experts

With COVID-19 disrupting immigration to Australia, many have been left wondering if Australia’s general skilled migration program has closed temporarily.





Highlights:

Josh Frydenberg would present the economic and fiscal outlook of Australia at the federal parliament on 23 July.

States have put their migration programs on hold as the migrant quota has not been allocated yet.

Federal budget would be presented in October.

Most states have stopped accepting applications for state nomination of 491/190 visa subclass. There has been no announcement yet by the Department of Home Affairs about the 2020-21 migration program or the Skilled Occupation List.





However, all eyes are now on 23 July when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg presents country’s economic outlook.





The finance minister said earlier last month that the government had decided to defer the economic and fiscal update to 23 July 2020, so that it can incorporate the outcomes of the JobKeeper review.





“Delivering the update in July will also enable the economic and fiscal outlook to take account of progress made under the three-step plan outlined by National Cabinet in early May which had the objective of seeing a sustainable COVID safe Australia in July 2020,” said senator Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance.





Migration expert Chaman Preet says we will get to know the priority areas for the government on 23 July which would determine the direction of the migration program.





“The Prime Minister had said in March that the budget would be presented in October. But from the economic and fiscal outlook, we would get an idea about the priority areas and a timeline of actions on these areas.”





Every year the states and territories receive quotas from the government, based on which the states and territories nominate skilled migrants for various visa programs. However this year, the Department of Home Affairs has advised the states and territories to put their programs on hold until further notice as the federal government has not allocated quota for 2020-21 to states yet.





Federal government expects net migration to fall to just 35,000 in 2020-21. Source: Shutterstock





Melbourne-based migration expert Tanvi Dutt says people will have to wait until October when the budget is presented wherein the quota for states would be allocated.





“We can say that Australia’s general skilled migration program is on hold in Australia as most of the states are not accepting applications,” says Ms Dutt.





Although, the allocation of quota is an annual process and the opening up of state’s migration program depends upon the quota announcement.





“There is nothing unusual in it. It is a normal process. There is a little bit of added complexity due to the coronavirus pandemic. ,” says Ms Chaman Preet.





“The direction the Australian migration program from here would depend on the priority against COVID-19 pandemic. At the moment every country is going through a similar situation. For instance, Canada is in a similar situation. So, there is no need to panic.”





