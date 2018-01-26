“Mile Sur mera tumhara” because music unites India and Australia more than anything: Chondryma Chakrobortti

Chondryma says “I was 5 when I started my music lessons with my mother” adds Chondryma. “By the age of 10, my neighbouring aunt visited me regularly to give “taalim” or formal classical training in Hindustani Raagas”.











She recalls that at one point in time her family of fifteen people used to unite for their love of music. As most of us her musical journey started at her school where she was invited along the team to perform on national level by "Bharat Vikas Parishad".










