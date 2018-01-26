SBS Hindi

“Mile Sur mera tumhara” because music unites India and Australia more than anything: Chondryma Chakrobortti

"Mile Sur mera tumhara" because music unites India and Australia more than anything: Chondryma Chakrobortti

Published 26 January 2018 at 3:33pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
To make your Australia Day and Indian Republic Day celebration more melodious an IT consultant Chondryma Chakrobortti is mesmerizing us in her magical voice.

Chondryma says “I was 5 when I started my music lessons with my mother” adds Chondryma. “By the age of 10, my neighbouring aunt visited me regularly to give “taalim” or formal classical training in Hindustani Raagas”.

She recalls that at one point in time her family of fifteen people used to unite for their love of music. As most of us her musical journey started at her school where she was invited along the team to perform on national level by “Bharat Vikas Parishad”.

Here in Australia She has kept her passion alive with responsibility of work and family. In last 8 years she has performed in many live shows with many groups.

