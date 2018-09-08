Military communication pact signed at inaugural India-US 2+2 dialogue

Source: AAP/EPA/HARISH TYAGI
The inaugural 2+2 dialogue between Indian and Australian Foreign and Defense Ministers took place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, this week. Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, met American Secretary of State and American Secretary of Defence, Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis. There was a discussion on a number of issues with an emphasis on Defence and Security relations, the Indo-Pacific and people to people ties. During this dialogue, India and the US signed the COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement). Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj also said at a press briefing that both countries had agreed to work towards India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group. We spoke to Director, Centre for International Security, at Gateway House: Indian Council for Global Relations, Sameer Patil to know more about the important outcomes of this dialogue.
