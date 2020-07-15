Highlights 1.6 million Australians living on the Jobseeker allowance

1 million children in households that are dependent on jobseeker

The government will provide details about the future of the unemployment benefits in it’s mini-budget slated for next week.

The Federal Government will provide an update in a mini-budget next week, prompting key organisations to join calls for a permanent increase to the rate.





COVID has brought an unexpected silver lining - with Jobseeker payments doubling, at the height of the crisis.





But people are worried because they have to return to just scraping by when the jobseeker payments revert to their old rate of just 40 dollars a day.





According to Anglicare, one in two people on unemployment payments needed help to buy basics like food or medicine before the pandemic even hit.

"There are more people on that now, we've got 1.6 million Australians living on the Jobseeker allowance. And we've actually got a million children in households that are dependent on jobseeker payments.”





The uncertainty is causing anxiety amongst the community.





A mini-budget, slated for next week, should provide more detail on the future of the unemployment benefits.





