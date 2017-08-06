Mini Idli Kanchipuram

MINI IDLIS KANCHIPURAM











Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 4 to 6 persons.











Ingredients:





·2 cup parboiled rice





·1 tsp mustard seeds





·1 cup Urad dal





·8 to 10 curry leaves





·1 cup yoghurt





·1 tsp ginger paste





·½ tsp turmeric powder





·2 green chillies - seeds removed and chopped





·10 to 12 roasted cashew nuts - coarsely pounded





·1 tabs Ghee





·Salt to taste





Source: Satish Gupta





Method











Soak the rice and Urad dal overnight. Drain the excess water and grind them together to a fine batter. Add small quantity of water as needed to make the batter. Leave the batter for 3 to 4 hours to ferment. Then mix the yoghurt and salt.











Heat the Ghee. Add the mustard seeds and cook till the seeds have crackled. Add the ginger paste, chopped green chilies, cashew nuts and turmeric powder. Cook for a few minutes and then add to the ground batter.











Pour the batter in an Idli stand and steam cook for 12 to 15 minutes.











Serve hot with coconut chutney















