Mini Idli Kanchipuram

Published 6 August 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 4:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Here's an easy weekend recipe for Mindi Kanchipuram Idlis by promila Gupta. Try these bite sized little delicious Idlis for a children's Party or as an entree for your dinner parties!

MINI IDLIS KANCHIPURAM

 

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 4 to 6 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·2 cup parboiled rice

·1 tsp mustard seeds

·1 cup Urad dal

·8 to 10 curry leaves

·1 cup yoghurt

·1 tsp ginger paste

·½ tsp turmeric powder

·2 green chillies - seeds removed and chopped

·10 to 12 roasted cashew nuts - coarsely pounded

·1 tabs Ghee

·Salt to taste

Method

 

Soak the rice and Urad dal overnight. Drain the excess water and grind them together to a fine batter. Add small quantity of water as needed to make the batter. Leave the batter for 3 to 4 hours to ferment. Then mix the yoghurt and salt.

 

Heat the Ghee. Add the mustard seeds and cook till the seeds have crackled. Add the ginger paste, chopped green chilies, cashew nuts and turmeric powder. Cook for a few minutes and then add to the ground batter.

 

Pour the batter in an Idli stand and steam cook for 12 to 15 minutes.

 

Serve hot with coconut chutney

 

 

