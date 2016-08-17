Minoti Apte Researcher for Pancreatic Cancer

UNSW pancreatic cancer researcher Professor Minoti Apte OAM Source: UNSW
Published 17 August 2016 at 1:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Prof. Minoti Apte has been awarded the NSW premier's Award for her outstanding research on Pancreatic Cancer. Tune in to hear the story of her success and balancing life as a Scientist, wife, mother and home maker which she shared with Kumud Merani.
