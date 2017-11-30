SBS Hindi

Miss World Manushi Chillar's grooming guru gives tips

SBS Hindi

Manushi Chhillar

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2017 at 3:12pm, updated 30 November 2017 at 3:15pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

She has trained and groomed Manushi Chillar Miss World 2017. More than 10 other Beauty Queens have been trained by her! Herself a Beauty Queen, Liza Varma is the grooming guru for Beauty Pageant aspirants- and they all come out winners!

Published 30 November 2017 at 3:12pm, updated 30 November 2017 at 3:15pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Liza has encouraged, groomed and trained Miss Universe Sushmita Sen among others.

Liza Varma was Miss Femina India and a Miss India Runner Up in 1983. She subsequently took to modelling and has done more than 3,000 Ads. She then turned her hand at Show Directing and choreography but got a particular satisfaction out of helping other aspirants for the coveted Beauty Pageant crowns.

miss
Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar of India (C) Source: Kun Ge/Color China Photo/AP Images)


Seeing a particular spark in Manushi Chillar, Liza started training her for Miss Haryana, Miss India and finally Miss World 2017. Liza gave Manushi  just one special mantra and that was ‘Self Belief.” She reminded Manushi every day to believe she “will be the winner.” It worked like magic!

In this exclusive interview Liza gives grooming tips to the busy working women. Tune in to hear more.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023