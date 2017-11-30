Miss World Manushi Chillar's grooming guru gives tips

Liza has encouraged, groomed and trained Miss Universe Sushmita Sen among others.





Liza Varma was Miss Femina India and a Miss India Runner Up in 1983. She subsequently took to modelling and has done more than 3,000 Ads. She then turned her hand at Show Directing and choreography but got a particular satisfaction out of helping other aspirants for the coveted Beauty Pageant crowns.





Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar of India (C) Source: Kun Ge/Color China Photo/AP Images)





Seeing a particular spark in Manushi Chillar, Liza started training her for Miss Haryana, Miss India and finally Miss World 2017. Liza gave Manushi just one special mantra and that was ‘Self Belief.” She reminded Manushi every day to believe she “will be the winner.” It worked like magic!



