Mission Australia raises awareness about the nation's hidden homelessness

Jacqui Stocks became homeless after a cancer diagnosis meant she was no longer able to work ( Source: Jacqui Stocks
Published 25 October 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Evan Young, Maani Truu, Nick Baker
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In June, Hobart woman and cancer survivor Jacqui Stocks spoke to SBS News about how she became homeless.Three months later, she remains without stable accommodation and is reliant on Newstart payments. She and non-government organisations are calling for more action to address the affordable housing shortage across the country.
