'Modern and Ancient ethos existing together in India intrigued me'

Published 4 February 2018 at 11:08pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 11:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Singapore based Senior Journalist S. Anuradha has recently penned a book titled' The Friendless God'. This book is a work of fiction and explores the relationship between an atheist mother and her religious son. We spoke to S. Anuradha on her recent visit to Sydney and asked her why she decided to write a book on this very topic.
