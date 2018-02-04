SBS Hindi

'Modern and Ancient ethos existing together in India intrigued me'

SBS Hindi

The Friendless God book

Source: Facebook/ThefriendlessGod

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2018 at 11:08pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 11:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Singapore based Senior Journalist S. Anuradha has recently penned a book titled' The Friendless God'. This book is a work of fiction and explores the relationship between an atheist mother and her religious son. We spoke to S. Anuradha on her recent visit to Sydney and asked her why she decided to write a book on this very topic.

Published 4 February 2018 at 11:08pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 11:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023