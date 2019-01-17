'Modi is an accident. Accidents do not need alternatives'

‘We should not be looking for an alternative for Narendra Modi. Modi is an accident that happened to India. We do not look for alternatives of accidents,’ says Sucheta De, the president of All India Students Association and was previously the president of the student union at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). She is also a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist - Liberation).





Ms De is in Australia to participate as a special guest in the 13th National Conference of Socialist Alliance and Activist Summer School which took place at Geelong Trades Hall.





Speaking to SBS Hindi, Ms De says that BJP needs to be removed from power and then other battles will be fought.





Ms De believes that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been travelling widely to many countries, has not been raising the issues of the Indian community.





File Image: Narendra Modi in Nepal for two days visit. Source: RSS





“Mr Modi, being a Prime Minister of a country like India, should be raising issues like why are people from the third world being discriminated for the visa policies of western countries. Our government is not bothered about this. During every recession, so many skilled Indians working abroad lose their jobs as there is no job security. Why does Mr Modi not raise these issues?”



