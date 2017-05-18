Modi Sarkar 3 years: A Hit or Flop?

Three years down the line, the Modi government faces its own challenges. Though, the BJP has been on an election winning spree thanks to the corruption free governance.





A survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCirles shows that while a majority of Indians still have faith in the Modi government, there are subtle signs of discontent.





Lets divide the working of the Modi government into three important sectors Social, Political and Economic outcome.





Harshvardhan Tripathi, Senior Journalist based in New Delhi explains why judging Modi Government on its own will not show the real picture.





However, when quizzed to mark Modi government on a scale of 10, he seems to be confident in saying 8 for all good intentions and policies but 6 for implementation.





Melbourne based Information Technology entrepreneur Ripan Sethi feels disillusioned by the Modi phenomena. He says, BJP is successful in dismantling Congress governments but what about poor, they are still waiting for their turn.





Social entrepreneur Shivesh Pandey argues that Modi government is trying hard. He also suggests that Indians have to unlearn leaving everything to government.















