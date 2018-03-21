Modi's twitter followers fake or real?

Recently the media was abuzz with reports that many world leaders had fake twitter followers in the millions. Reports claimed that this analysis was done by an auditing tool called 'Twitter audit'.





Reports also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 60% twitter followers, while 69% of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's followers were fake. According to a tweet by the twitter handle Twiplomacy US President Donald Trump had 37% fake followers while the Pope had 59% fake followers.





But Indian Media is reporting that according to a statement given to Indian News Agency IANS, Twitter has called these reports baseless. According to reports a Twitter spokesperson told IANS that 'Twitter Audit' is not a measuring tool used by the company and the methodology used by this tool is deeply flawed and should not be taken seriously.





Initially the Twitter handle Twiplomacy tweeted this:



