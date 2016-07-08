SBS Hindi

Mohammad Faiz Khan - Contemporary Kabir for Communal Harmony

Moh. Faiz Khan preaching about Cow

Moh. Faiz Khan Source: Ajay Singh

Published 8 July 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:48pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A muslim young fellow Mohammad Faiz Khan has attracted everyone's attention by talking about Cow. He has emerged as contemporary Kabir who talks about harmony and respect between the religions. A well known journalist from India, Shri Ajay Sigh talks to Anita Barar about it...

In a small village of Dhakha in Banaras, a young muslim fellow, Mohammad Faiz is doing something different. He is telling the story of Cow.

 

Gaukatha by Moh. Faiz
People gathered around to listen Gaukatha by Moh. Faiz Source: Ajay Singh


Speaking with Anita Barar, Ajay Singh tells how Moh. Faiz has a great fan following. People from nearby places flock to gather around him to hear what he says.

Ajay Singh
Source: Ajay Singh


 

(Journalist Ajay Singh)

Dressed like a Hindu saint, he preaches the importance of Cow and how to protect it.

Cutting those religious barriers, Moh. Faiz talks about how in Islam too , cow milk is sacred and cow meat should be avoided. He quotes Ayat 37 of Shuray Huj Quran sharif

His command over Sanskrit and Urdu language amazes everyone.

Moh. Faiz Khan worships Cow and river Ganga before starting his Gaukatha.

 

 
Gau_Poojan
Moh. Faiz offering food to Cow Source: Ajay Singh


Moh. Faiz says that God sent us on this earth without clothes and then we dress to our convenience and known as Hindu and Muslims according to our dress sense. In other words, we are all same.

Gau Katha vachak- Moh. faiz Khan
Source: Ajay Singh


(Moh. Faiz Khan)

He says that politicians create all sort of controversies. Its their vote bank tactics.

Moh. Faiz khan is resident of Raypur. He did his PhD and then happened to read a book by Girish Panjkaj A biography of Cow and it changed everything for him.

He started preaching about cow. Despite various obstacles, he didnt loose faith and continued his mission.

Now people gather around him and hear his teachings.

 
Gau Aarti
Gau Aarti Source: Ajay Singh


Everyone is very optimistic that with Moh. Faizs efforts, people will realise the importance of communal harmony.

And as Ajay Singh said, Moh. Faiz is a contemporary Kabir, who is working non stop towards communal harmony.

 ***

 

