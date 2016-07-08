Mohammad Faiz Khan - Contemporary Kabir for Communal Harmony

Available in other languages

In a small village of Dhakha in Banaras, a young muslim fellow, Mohammad Faiz is doing something different. He is telling the story of Cow.











People gathered around to listen Gaukatha by Moh. Faiz Source: Ajay Singh





Speaking with Anita Barar, Ajay Singh tells how Moh. Faiz has a great fan following. People from nearby places flock to gather around him to hear what he says.





Source: Ajay Singh











(Journalist Ajay Singh)





Dressed like a Hindu saint, he preaches the importance of Cow and how to protect it.





Cutting those religious barriers, Moh. Faiz talks about how in Islam too , cow milk is sacred and cow meat should be avoided. He quotes Ayat 37 of Shuray Huj Quran sharif





His command over Sanskrit and Urdu language amazes everyone.





Moh. Faiz Khan worships Cow and river Ganga before starting his Gaukatha.











Moh. Faiz offering food to Cow Source: Ajay Singh





Moh. Faiz says that God sent us on this earth without clothes and then we dress to our convenience and known as Hindu and Muslims according to our dress sense. In other words, we are all same.





Source: Ajay Singh





(Moh. Faiz Khan)





He says that politicians create all sort of controversies. Its their vote bank tactics.





Moh. Faiz khan is resident of Raypur. He did his PhD and then happened to read a book by Girish Panjkaj A biography of Cow and it changed everything for him.





He started preaching about cow. Despite various obstacles, he didnt loose faith and continued his mission.





Now people gather around him and hear his teachings.





Gau Aarti Source: Ajay Singh





Everyone is very optimistic that with Moh. Faizs efforts, people will realise the importance of communal harmony.





And as Ajay Singh said, Moh. Faiz is a contemporary Kabir, who is working non stop towards communal harmony.





