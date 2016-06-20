Mohit Kumar- Liberal Candidate

Mohit Kumar with Kumud Merani Source: Mosiqi Acharya
Amongst the few of Indian origin, Mohit Kumar is a candidate for the Liberal party standing from Chifley. In this exclusive interview Mohit Kumar voices his plans and Liberal policies on youth unemployment.
