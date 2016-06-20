SBS Hindi

Mohit Kumar- Liberal Candidate

Mohit Kumar with Kumud Merani

Mohit Kumar with Kumud Merani

Published 20 June 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 1:43pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Amongst the few of Indian origin, Mohit Kumar is a candidate for the Liberal party standing from Chifley. In this exclusive interview Mohit Kumar voices his plans and Liberal policies on youth unemployment.

