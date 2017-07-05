SBS Hindi

MOM- A film that touches every soul!

Actor Sridevi

Actor Sridevi

Published 5 July 2017
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

MOM is Sridevi's new film. According to her, it is a film that touches every soul! Exclusive interview with Sridevi by Kumud Merani.

This is Sridevi's 300th film. She was back on screen after a break since English Vinglish. She tells us in the interview about a mother's protective instincts for her children. An emotion that she espouses in this film and pursues in real life.

sridevi
Source: Supplied


Sridevi is all praise for her co-artist Nawazuddin Siddiqi who is an outstanding actor. On being asked anout the Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqi and Sejal , Sridevi is in sheer admiration about their histrionic talent and specially their voice quality.



