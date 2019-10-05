More Australians than ever are seeking help over mental health

Mental illness doesn’t discriminate; it can affect anyone at any time.
But when it does strike, it can affect everyone differently.
Melbourne's Vasan Srinivasan knows this all too well.
He's the Vice Chairman of Mental Health Foundation Australia.
And during his 26 years with the foundation, he's made it his mission to make asking for help for mental illness more acceptable across all cultures.
"Generally in the CALD communities, we feel uneasy, we feel ashamed to accept we've got mental health issues."