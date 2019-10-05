SBS Hindi

More Australians than ever are seeking help over mental health

Woman washing dishes at kitchen sink

Subtle instances of sexism can be as harmful to women's mental health. Source: Hero Images / Getty Images

Published 5 October 2019 at 2:14pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
More Australians than ever before are seeking treatment for a mental health condition. While we've come a long way - advocacy groups warn we've still got a long way to go to break down the stigma - particularly in some of our culturally diverse communities

Mental illness doesn’t discriminate; it can affect anyone at any time. 

But when it does strike, it can affect everyone differently. 

Melbourne's Vasan Srinivasan knows this all too well. 

He's the Vice Chairman of Mental Health Foundation Australia. 

And during his 26 years with the foundation, he's made it his mission to make asking for help for mental illness more acceptable across all cultures. 

"Generally in the CALD communities, we feel uneasy, we feel ashamed to accept we've got mental health issues."

