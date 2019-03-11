More occupations added to Australia's new skilled occupations list

Choreographers, geophysicists, footballers and multimedia specialists will now be eligible to apply for Australia's permanent residency after new occupations were added to the Skilled Occupations list announced on Monday.





Migrants need to be nominated in one of the skilled occupations to apply for the relevant permanent residency visas, under Australia's migration policy.





The new list announced by the Department of Home Affairs on Monday has 212 skilled occupations eligible for Skilled Independent Visa (subclass 189) program whereas Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) has 427 occupations.





216 skilled occupations are now eligible for the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) and 508 skilled occupations are now eligible for Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa (subclass 482).





The new 2019 Skilled Occupations List comes into effect on March 11th 2019.





New occupations added to the list





Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet believes this list has opened up new avenues for skilled professionals.





“Many new occupations have been added to the list which is a pleasant surprise to many. The occupations like university lectures have been added to the Medium and Long Term Skilled Occupations list. Occupations like Arts Manager, Environmental Manager, Dance Choreographer, Music Director and Musicians open new avenues for the visa hopefuls.”





Earlier this list had a total of 176 occupations. This number has been raised to 212 occupations.





Melbourne-based registered migration agent Rohit Mohan says 27 occupations which were earlier part of the short term list have now been moved to Medium and Long‑term Strategic Skills List and Regional Occupations List.





“Five occupations have been removed all together. Most of the other occupations have been moved to the long term occupations list or the regional occupation list which is a piece of good news for the visa hopefuls,” says Mr Mohan.





The removal of the occupations from the list will not impact those who already hold a skilled visa.





"If you already hold a skilled visa, you will not be impacted by these removed occupations unless there are changes in your circumstances which require the lodgement of a new nomination application – in which case you may then be impacted. This impact may occur if you are changing your occupation or employer, and your occupation is no longer on the combined list of eligible skilled occupations," reads the statement published on departments website.





A combined list of eligible skilled occupations can be checked here.





