More sanctions on Russia including a travel ban by the Biden administration

U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden

Published 26 February 2022 at 1:37pm, updated 26 February 2022 at 1:40pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Anita Barar
After holding a meeting in Brussels, the European Union announced a second round of sanctions against Russia, freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. While Ukraine's President has praised Ukrainians for "heroically resisting Russia's aggression", Russia's President used a televised speech to call for a change of leadership in Ukraine, referring to it as the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

