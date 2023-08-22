‘More than beauty’: Miss Earth Australia contestant Puja pushing for pageant diversity

Key Points Puja Nagaria will be representing ACT in Miss Earth Australia in September

Her digital start-up organisation GHAR helps Indian-Australians feel connected for community building

Ms Nagaria says more diversity is needed in the pageant industry

ACT-based Indian-Australian Puja Nagaria was set to pursue a career in psychology after completing her studies at the University of Canberra.





However, little did she know that her childhood dream would propel her to the global stage. The Australian-born 27-year-old is set to represent ACT in Miss Earth Australia next month.





“I was very passionate when it came to psychology as I think it’s the best way to help someone,” Ms Nagaria tells SBS Hindi.





“However, my passion for beauty pageants was no less. I remember watching Miss Universe with my mum as I was growing up and I knew I wanted to be that girl right then.”





Credits- Supplied This is not the first time Ms Nagaria has been recognised on the pageant stage. She won the title of Miss India-Australia Social Impact, in Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2022, where her digital start-up organisation ‘GHAR’ received enormous appreciation from the jury.





GHAR, which means home is a digital platform where Indian Australians can connect for community building.





“GHAR creates a sense of belonging and connections for individuals with Indian heritage in Australia. It bridges cultural gaps and helps people feel at home through podcasts resources, personal growth opportunities and most importantly, impactful stories.”





Growing up in a Western society, Ms Nagaria says she felt a sense of “disconnection” from her Indian heritage and recognised that there were a lot of young migrants who could resonate with this FOMO on connecting with their heritage.





Although her Hindi may “not be great”, Ms Nagaria says her unconditional love for Bollywood has kept her connected to her roots, and she wants others to feel the same connection.





“I always wanted people who are far away from their homes to feel a bit closer to their culture, feel belonged, blossom new friendships and share inspiring stories of Indian Australians with the wider community.”



The pageant industry require greater representation

As an active participant in the pageant industry, Ms Nagaria feels that there is an under-representation of multiple cultures in the industry, with a lack of diversity and inclusion being a serious issue that needs to be rectified.



So…. I do personally sometime feel that I don’t look or feel Australian enough to participate in these pageants. Puja Nagaria





Credits- Supplied However, Ms Nagaria does believe that Australia has come a long way, accelerating and diversifying its approach to representation.





Indians, who form the largest migrant group across Australia, are coming forward and representing a mix of Indian-Australian culture on global platforms, she adds.





“Indians are flourishing more than ever, and I really hope that we do see an Indian person win an Australian pageant very soon.”





She says this will help “break stereotypes and misconceptions”, not just within the pageant industry but almost everywhere.





Ms Nagaria is delighted to represent ACT as an Indian-Australian in Miss Earth Australia 2023, but adds that there is often a misconception when it comes to pageants.





“People often think it’s all beauty-related but it’s so much more.”



Pageants are about women being ambassadors and leaders. Moreover, its about being educated on world affairs and current issues and then, mastering the art of delivering your personal take on those issues with utmost conviction. Puja Nagaria

“I have always been driven when it comes to environment. I believe in creating awareness around sustainability and the environmental issues we are facing presently,” she says.



Credits- Supplied

So…if I put it out there, there’s always a cause associated with ‘true’ beauty. Puja Nagaria

Ms Nagaria says her pageant journey next month will be a very special one.





“It is high time that we create a set up in Australia where true multiculturalism can thrive by creating more role models within various Australian communities. It’s time to change the narrative.”



