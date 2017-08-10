More warnings and threats between US, North Korea
: A marketplace in Guam, which North Korea has threatened to attack Source: AAP
Published 10 August 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 10 August 2017 at 6:36pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States defence secretary has warned North Korea it is risking the destruction of its people, saying it is ''grossly" outmatched in any conflict between the two countries. North Korea says it will complete plans to attack waters near Guam by mid-August and will await its commander-in-chief's order.A feature presented by Anita Barar
