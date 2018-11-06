Motie Vissa in elections for Transport Matters

Motie Visaa for Transport Matters Party in Victoria











Motie Visaa has been serving the Indian community in Melbourne for about 25 years. Having immigrated to Australia 35 years ago, Motie Visaa is pained by the absence of someone of Indian origin in the Victorian Upper or Lower House. However, says Mr Visaa, “serving the community is more important than gaining a seat.”











In the past, Mr Visaa has been helping new Indian migrants feel at home and guiding them. During the troubled time for International students, Mr Visaa helped students working late night shifts by offering them a free lift home so that they did not come to any harm on public transport. He initiated this free service and subsequently many others joined in to give him a helping hand. Students could ring in any time late in the night requesting to be dropped home safely.











“Transport Matters is a new party,” says Mr Visaa, it got registered in 2018. The main concern of the party is to help taxi, truck and heavy vehicle drivers who have lately had a rough ride, as their business is getting jeopardized. Another issue is the congested roads with too many vehicles on the roads, causing pollution. The party wants to encourage bike riders and will also strive to improve the public transport system.











As far as the Indo Australian community is concerned, Mr Visaa wants to, “ work towards resolving the issues of students, whose courses are no longer recognized and cannot get permanent residence. These young people feel stranded.”









