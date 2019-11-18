SBS Hindi

Motion passed by Victoria's Labor party to review parent visas

Published 18 November 2019
By Kumud Merani
Community worker and adviser to the Labor Party of Victoria Jasvinder Sidhu spoke out against the harsh rules for parents visas in Australia. His motion was supported with speeches from Andrew Giles MP Shadow Minister for Cities and Urban Infrastructure, Multicultural Affairs and Shadow Minister Assisting for Immigration and by other MPs. What benefits will this bring the Indian migrant community? Jasvinder Sidhu tells us about this motion which was passed unanimously.

