Mouth organ uncle of Delhi metros

'Uncle' Munindra Sagar is a teacher by day and harmonica player by night.





Every evening he plays the harmonica on the metros of Delhi to the surprised delight of weary commuters.





Each evening commuters are taken by a pleasant surprise as Munindra Sagar plays popular Bollywood and other tunes on his harmonica.





Source: Munindra Sagar





He says he does it purely to provide the pleasure of music to people and looks for no material gain.





An English teacher by day "uncle" - as Munindra ji is lovingly addressed - never learnt to play the mouth organ. He was inspired by an old Bollywood film "Dosti."





"Ever since my childhood the mouth organ has been a passion," he says "and I always harboured the desire to play for the public since my school days."

Telling SBS Hindi about how he started playing at the metros, Munindra says, "One evening as I was going home after teaching at school I started playing the mouth organ softly to myself, the echoing sound was wonderful and I played a bit louder and louder and was amazed to see the smiles and joy on the faces of people around. Soon people started applauding! After that, I never looked back."











Hundreds of metro commuters take selfies with 'uncle', some start making video clips, others give him a hug and yet others request an old tune.





It evidently spreads joy among the commuters, helping to alleviate the stress of a hard day and lifting their spirits.





A busy metro station is truly a microcosm of the world outside, and all sorts of people travel on it.





Music is the charm that works on every spirit.





And for Munindra Sagar, what does he get out of this?





"The joy I see on the faces of people is my greatest property (wealth), I cannot express my experience in words. The true return of my music is the love and hugs of people. Music also keeps me young at 60."