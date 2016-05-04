SBS Hindi

Move over GPS, here comes 'NAVIC'

SBS Hindi

IRNSS-1G launch

IRNSS-1G launch Source: ISRO Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2016 at 7:30pm, updated 4 May 2016 at 7:54pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India has joined the super elite club of nations to have their own navigational systems. ISRO successfully last week launched the seventh and final satellite IRNSS-1G to make this navigational system operational which is expected to begin operations from June 2016 and is being called 'NAVIC'. We spoke to Indi'a leading Science communicator and NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla to know more about this incredible achievement.

Published 4 May 2016 at 7:30pm, updated 4 May 2016 at 7:54pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds