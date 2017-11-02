Mrs Melbourne 2017 Jen Sen

The Mrs Melbourne pageant is a platform for young and aspiring married women to showcase their talent and come out of their comfort zone to be able to achieve their dreams.











Jen Sen Source: Supplied- Jasmeet Singh





Jen Sen was crowned Mrs Melbourne 2017 among 34 contestants and the event was held at Atlantic Peninsula Docklands with an audience of around 500.





Jen says, "I would like to take this win further and inspire and dedicate my title to all the women who work so hard and yet manage to give so much love and peace to everyone".





Source: Supplied- Jasmeet Singh



