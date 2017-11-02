Mrs Melbourne 2017 Jen Sen

Jen Sen Mrs Melbourne 2017

Source: Jasmeet Singh- Supplied

Published 2 November 2017 at 12:15pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 12:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Mrs Melbourne 2017 title was won by Mrs Jen Sen for her talent, beauty and deportment. Jen was crowned by none less than Miss Universe 1994

The Mrs Melbourne  pageant is a platform for young and aspiring married women  to showcase their talent and come out of their comfort zone to be able to achieve their dreams.

 

Mrs Melbourne Jen Sen
Jen Sen Source: Supplied- Jasmeet Singh


Jen Sen was crowned  Mrs Melbourne 2017 among 34 contestants and the event was held at Atlantic Peninsula Docklands with an audience of around 500.

Jen says,  "I would like to  take this win further and inspire and dedicate my title to all the women who work so hard and yet manage to give so much love and peace to everyone".

Crowned Mrs Melbourne
Source: Supplied- Jasmeet Singh


Jen would like to share her experience and encourage people to follow their dreams no matter what the situation be.

