Why Muharram is a time to commemorate not celebrate

Contrary to popular belief, Muharram is not a festival.





It is the time of the year when mostly Shia Muslims remember the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet, and his soldiers in the war of Karbala.



Maulana Hafiz Ameer Haider is an Islamic scholar visiting Sydney from India. Credit: Supplied by Abbas Raza Alvi Maulana Hafiz Ameer Haider is a visiting scholar from India.





He explains, "The grandson of Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussain, fought the war of right and wrong with Yazeed, the Caliphate, 1,400 years ago. Imam Hussain and his family were martyred. We lament their loss and commemorate their sacrifice during Muharram."





"The ultimate message of Muharram is to lead a law-abiding life, free of unnecessary violence, where one is not scared to voice the truth and stand for the weak."





Some members of the Indian-Australian community also mark Muharram.



Farida Alvi is a community leader. Credit: Supplied by Farida Alvi Farida Alvi, who migrated to Australia 35 years ago, is now a community volunteer who brings different families together.





She shares, "It is a time for us to cleanse our souls and share the stories of sacrifice with our children."



A kids' Majlis in Sydney. Credit: Supplied by Saif Wasti Communities get together during evening gatherings called 'Majlis'. People remember the sacrifices and pass on their stories in couplets called 'Nohe', while their hosts cook special food called 'Tawarrukh'.



Saif Wasti migrated to Australia two decades ago. Credit: Supplied by Saif Wasti Saif Wasti grew up in India and migrated to Australia almost two decades ago. He shares how the religious cohesiveness in India gave way to unique customs and rituals around this observance.



The cohesiveness in India makes Muharram a commemoration that spans beyond the Muslim community. Saif Wasti

"There are instances of different kingdoms having their Muharram processions. For example, the Raja of Banda had one," Mr Wasti says.



Firoz Zaidi says he wants to raise his young family in a traditional way here in Australia. Credit: Supplied by Firoz Zaidi Firoz Zaidi has a six-year-old son who has been attending kids' Majlis.





Mr Zaidi says that the close-knit community in Sydney makes up for a lack of family to a large extent.





"Farida Aunty is like a grandmother to my children, Saif Bhai like an uncle. With such a community, passing on our traditions becomes a shared responsibility. It is easier, it is warmer, it is home," he says.



Kids' Majlises are often conducted in English to help understanding by Australian-Muslim children.



