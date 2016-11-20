SBS Hindi

Murgh Kandahari Koftas

Published 20 November 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Looking For a way to avoid Red Meat? Try Murgh Kandahari Koftas cooked with Pomegranates

MURGH KANDHARI KOFTA

 



Cooking time 35 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·400 grams minced chicken

·1 cup browned onion paste

·1 cup pomegranate juice

·½ cup almond meal

·1 tsp red chili powder

·Salt to taste

·3 tabs tomato puree

·3 tabs thickened cream

·¼ cup yoghurt

·1 tsp Garam Masala

·3 tabs corn flour

Method

 

Pour pomegranate juice in a non-stick pan and place the pan on the stove. Add salt. Mix the corn flour and minced chicken. Make small balls from this mixture and place them in the juice and cook. Mix the browned onion paste and almond meal in ½ cup water and add to the chicken balls. Then add the salt, chili powder, yoghurt and tomato puree and cook. When the chicken balls are cooked fully, and then add the Garam Masala and mix. Remove from the stove.

 

Garnish with pomegranate kernels. Serve hot with steamed rice.

 





