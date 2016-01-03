Mushroom Cigars Source: Satish Gupta
Published 3 January 2016 at 3:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Try this starter with a difference, Mushroom Cigars! MUSHROOM CIGARS Cooking time 35 to 40 minutes. Serves 4 persons. Ingredients for the dough:·1 cup plain flour·2 tabs oil·½ tsp salt·A pinch of baking powder Ingredients for the filling:·2 cups finely chopped mushrooms·1 onion- chopped·6 to 7 cashew nuts - coarsely pounded·1 tabs sultanas·2 tabs oil·1 tsp Saunf·½ tsp garam masala·½ tsp red chili powder·Salt to taste·1 green chili - chopped·1 tsp ginger-garlic paste·2 tabs green coriander leaves Ingredients for the paste:·½ cup plain flour·¼ tsp salt·¼ tsp black pepper·¾ cup water Method:Make a dough and keep aside for about 20 minutes. Heat oil and add the onions. When the onions are cooked to a golden brown colour, add the other ingredients. Mix well and cover. Reduce heat and let it cook for another 8 to 10 minutes. Make a thin paste with the paste ingredients. Divide the dough and make a ball of each portion. Roll it out the size of a Poori. Cook on both sides. Place the mixture in the middle of the cooked chapatti. Now roll the chapati to a stick shape to enclose the mixture. Seal ends with the paste. Secure with a tooth pick as well. Now shallow fry these till golden brown. Serve hot.
