“Music is a prayer not passion for me”: Amar Oak

Amar Oak

Source: Supplied

Published 18 September 2018 at 4:35pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Internationally acclaimed flautist Amar Oak explains how his encounter with music helped him to discover the true meaning of life.

Amar Oak has created a fusion of different assortments of music called “Amar Bansi”.

He says it is a unique concept, not only presenting the Indian Classical sur sangeet in its original form but also including Gazhals, Qawwali, Arabic, Hollywood & Bollywood classics.

Amar told SBS Hindi that his purpose of visiting different countries is to spread the spiritual essence of Bansi (Flute). He says that ‘bansi’ has capabilities to calm the emotions.

He further explains that in the modern digital musical systems the flute is the one instrument which cannot be replaced, it has to be played by humans.

