“Music is a prayer not passion for me”: Amar Oak

Amar Oak has created a fusion of different assortments of music called “Amar Bansi”.





He says it is a unique concept, not only presenting the Indian Classical sur sangeet in its original form but also including Gazhals, Qawwali, Arabic, Hollywood & Bollywood classics.





Amar told SBS Hindi that his purpose of visiting different countries is to spread the spiritual essence of Bansi (Flute). He says that ‘bansi’ has capabilities to calm the emotions.



