Muskan the librarian

Published 12 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 24 May 2016 at 12:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Nine-year-old Muskaan Ahirwar lives in the slums of Arera Hills in Bhopal. Muskaan’s father Manohar is a carpenter and her mother Maya, a housewife. Like all other nine-year-olds, Muskaan, who is a class three student, is curious about new things. What is unique about this girl is that Muskaan runs a library for other children. At this tender age when other children scamper around in their free time, Muskaan takes on the role of a librarian. Her library is called Bal Pustakalay.
