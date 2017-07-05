SBS Hindi

My Australian Life

SBS Hindi

Preeti Deva with her family

Preeti Deva with her family Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 11:50am
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

37-year old Preeti Deva came to Australia in 2008. Married with two kids and a successful career in the government sector to boot, Deva loves to wear her dancing shoes in her free time.. Tune in to hear about her journey

Published 5 July 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 11:50am
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indian Australians talk about their story peppered with some struggles, success and humour

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023