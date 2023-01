35-year old Business Analyst, Aditya Gaur, came to Australia a couple of years ago. Gaur celebrated the Indian Independence Day here better than he could ever celebrate back in India.





One Day while walking through the little lanes of Queen Victoria Market, he heard someone shouting 'ghobi lelo, tamatar lelo, aloo lelo..." but mind you that person wasn't Indian. Tune in to hear about Gaur's interesting anecdote...