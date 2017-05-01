SBS Hindi

My film tells the truth of partition from Indian perspective: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Source: Flickr/ActuaLitte CC BY-SA 2.0

Published 1 May 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 1 May 2017 at 3:13pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bend It Like Beckham fame British film maker of Indian origin Gurinder Chadha is ready with her new film 'Viceroy's House'. This film is about the partition of India. Gurinder herself agrees that it is a controversial film. Why? Take a listen...

Available in other languages
