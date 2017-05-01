My film tells the truth of partition from Indian perspective: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Source: Flickr/ActuaLitte CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 1 May 2017
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS

Bend It Like Beckham fame British film maker of Indian origin Gurinder Chadha is ready with her new film 'Viceroy's House'. This film is about the partition of India. Gurinder herself agrees that it is a controversial film. Why? Take a listen...
