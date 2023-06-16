Indian film ‘The Winter Within' screened at Sydney Film Festival this year

winter4.jpg

A Still from 'The Winter Within' directed by Aamir Bashir Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival

This year's Sydney Film Festival featured several Indian films, including 'The Winter Within', which potrays the hardships of local residents in the northern state of Kashmir. Listen to this podcast with award-winning Indian actor and director Aamir Bashir to hear about his film.

'The Winter Within' revolves around Nargis' struggle to find her husband Manzoor after he joins an armed rebel group and is arrested.

There are hints of violence throughout the movie, but there is also a love triangle.

winter1.jpg
A still from the film ( Zoya Hussain as 'Nargis' in the film ) Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Kashmir-born Aamir Bashir says the northern Indian state was the obvious choice when he decided to tell stories for big screen.
You see Kashmir in films as a location, like songs, etc or some other perspective. But you don’t see Kashmiri stories or Kashmiri perspective.
Aamir Bashir, film director
Whenever we talk about Kashmir, mostly India, Pakistan and as well as China, they dominate the narrative.
Aamir Bashir, film director
winter2.jpg
A Still from the film 'The Winter Within' Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Mr Bashir said his aim was to show the real stories, about everyday struggles, daily lives in the valley.
My focus or aim is to portray the lives of people of the place where violence or guns are the everyday affair.
Aamir Bashir
Mr Bashir's feature debut 'Harud', (Autumn) was also about the disappearance of a family member in Kashmir and also won the National Film Award.

“My both the films are metaphor of Kashmiri sentiments, pathos and emotions.” 
Aamir Bashir – Dir Headshot.jpg
Director Aamir Bashir Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Mr Bashir is also well known for his acting talent in TV Serials like Alpviram, Rishtey, the films like ‘A Wednesday’, Peepli Live, Haider, he has credits in Web Series too like Sacred Games and Inside Edge Season 2

This year's Sydney Film Festival also featured Indian films 'Kennedy' (directed by Anurag Kashyap), and 'Joram' (directed by Devashish Makhija) and two documentaries.

Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar and Anthony. Deewar, Kala Pathhar and Don were also part of the festival.

More than 200 films have been screened during the 70th edition of the festival, which ends on 18 June.

Share

