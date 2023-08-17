International student aims to destigmatise mental health discussions

Ms Banerjee is an international student enrolled at the Australian National University (ANU), pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology (Hons) degree, and she has been awarded the prestigious Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship.





She says mental health is an critical issue, especially in young people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, but nobody wants to talk about.



It is important to talk and seek help Source: AAP Ms Banerjee says she is working to destigmatise the mental health topic by participating in various diversity panel sessions and worshops.





Having personally lived through the challenges of a mental health condition, she possesses a deep comprehension of the stigma associated with this matter.



In our culture, mostly, we don't talk about our emotions. We don't talk about anything to do with our feelings. We suppress it. Ananya Banerjee, an international student at the Australian National University

During a conversation with SBS Hindi, Ms. Banerjee talked about the lack of mental health support for young individuals, especially among international students belonging to diverse cultural backgrounds.



Depressed young woman with head in hands sitting lonely. Source: Moment RF / Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images She highlighted that students face challenges dealing with the stress and demands related to their academics, finances, and future prospects.



They suffer from not having the right support. Ms Banerjee

She mentioned that a significant challenge involves obtaining culturally sensitive care, as psychologists from varying cultural backgrounds frequently encounter difficulties in comprehending culturally diverse youths and their circumstances.





She said that there was a strong need for mental health services that were culturally diverse, including professionals such as psychologists.





Furthermore, she asserts that there was a requirement for increased efforts in establishing trust within heterogeneous communities.



We need therapists of our own language or culture. We don't have the diverse group of therapists in Australia. Ms Banerjee

Young Australians believe mental health is one of the top three issues in the country Source: Flickr

How to recognise and seek help?

While acknowledging the importance of the resource, Ms Banerjee highlighted the necessity for young individuals to engage with mental health services if needed.





She pointed out that the stigma linked to mental health frequently acts as a barrier, deterring individuals from seeking assistance.



That is really critical that people know how and when to reach out for help. Ms Banerjee

Source: Getty / Getty Images She emphasised the importance of parents maintaining a watchful eye for any shifts in their children's behaviour.





Instances of frequent emotional outbursts or self-imposed isolation, as well as physical alterations like shifts in appetite or sleep patterns, including headaches, could potentially indicate signs of depression.





Furthermore, she stressed that parents should feel comfortable discussing this matter openly and not hesitate to address it.



Migrants often face a significant cultural and generational divide. It is essential to engage in open discussions about this issue, and parents should initiate honest conversations with their children regarding the challenges they have experienced. Ms Banerjee

Ms Banerjee, who is also a social worker, also runs a free mobile school ‘Sushiksha’ for rural underprivileged kids in India.



Ms Ananya Banerjee runs a free mobile school in India. Credit: supplies Ananya Banerjee If you need professional support, please contact your doctor, local health centre. There are several organisations that provide support and education for people with mental illness throughout Australia.





You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14 — or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000).



