International student aims to destigmatise mental health discussions

Ananya Banerjee

Ananaya Banerjee is passionate about social activism, volunteering and community service Source: Supplied / Ananya Banerjee

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ananya Banerjee, a young international student residing in Canberra, is on a mission to reshape the perception of mental health, which has long been considered a delicate and sensitive subject.

Ms Banerjee is an international student enrolled at the Australian National University (ANU), pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology (Hons) degree, and she has been awarded the prestigious Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship.

She says mental health is an critical issue, especially in young people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, but nobody wants to talk about.
Anxiety
It is important to talk and seek help Source: AAP
Ms Banerjee says she is working to destigmatise the mental health topic by participating in various diversity panel sessions and worshops.

Having personally lived through the challenges of a mental health condition, she possesses a deep comprehension of the stigma associated with this matter.
In our culture, mostly, we don't talk about our emotions. We don't talk about anything to do with our feelings. We suppress it.
Ananya Banerjee, an international student at the Australian National University
During a conversation with SBS Hindi, Ms. Banerjee talked about the lack of mental health support for young individuals, especially among international students belonging to diverse cultural backgrounds.
Depression
Depressed young woman with head in hands sitting lonely. Source: Moment RF / Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images
She highlighted that students face challenges dealing with the stress and demands related to their academics, finances, and future prospects.
They suffer from not having the right support.
Ms Banerjee
She mentioned that a significant challenge involves obtaining culturally sensitive care, as psychologists from varying cultural backgrounds frequently encounter difficulties in comprehending culturally diverse youths and their circumstances.

She said that there was a strong need for mental health services that were culturally diverse, including professionals such as psychologists.

Furthermore, she asserts that there was a requirement for increased efforts in establishing trust within heterogeneous communities.
We need therapists of our own language or culture. We don't have the diverse group of therapists in Australia.
Ms Banerjee
Young Australians believe mental health is one of the top three issues in the country.
Young Australians believe mental health is one of the top three issues in the country Source: Flickr

How to recognise and seek help?

While acknowledging the importance of the resource, Ms Banerjee highlighted the necessity for young individuals to engage with mental health services if needed.

She pointed out that the stigma linked to mental health frequently acts as a barrier, deterring individuals from seeking assistance.
That is really critical that people know how and when to reach out for help.
Ms Banerjee
Sad young woman.
Source: Getty / Getty Images
She emphasised the importance of parents maintaining a watchful eye for any shifts in their children's behaviour.

Instances of frequent emotional outbursts or self-imposed isolation, as well as physical alterations like shifts in appetite or sleep patterns, including headaches, could potentially indicate signs of depression.

Furthermore, she stressed that parents should feel comfortable discussing this matter openly and not hesitate to address it.
Migrants often face a significant cultural and generational divide. It is essential to engage in open discussions about this issue, and parents should initiate honest conversations with their children regarding the challenges they have experienced.
Ms Banerjee
Ms Banerjee, who is also a social worker, also runs a free mobile school ‘Sushiksha’ for rural underprivileged kids in India.
Ananya Banerjee
Ms Ananya Banerjee runs a free mobile school in India. Credit: supplies Ananya Banerjee
If you need professional support, please contact your doctor, local health centre. There are several organisations that provide support and education for people with mental illness throughout Australia.

You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14 — or
Beyond Blue
on 1300 22 4636 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000).

***
Share

Most popular

Full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Immigration update: These Australian visas are now being processed within days

09:57
A worker spreads out wet rice grain to dry under the sun

India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors

08:06
Malabar.jpeg

Australia hosts 'Exercise Malabar' for the first time, invests in Navy to-Navy relationship with India

07:07
VCE Award

मिलिये विक्टोरिया प्रीमियर वी सी ई एवार्ड से पुरस्कृत अमि अग्रवाल से

07:13
India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort On 77th Independence Day

India report : Prime Minister Modi addresses nation from Red Fort as India celebrates Independence Day

16:27
Narmada Parikrama

Adelaide pair completes 'Narmada Parikrama' pilgrimage after four-month trek

06:11
Global processing times for the skilled nominated visa Subclass 190 have been reduced.

Permanent residency: Australia reduces wait time for visa subclass 190

15:27
Man with old father reading a document at home

Scrap permanent parent migration unless 'immediate family' redefined, report recommends

Latest podcast episodes

matildas.jpg

SBS Hindi Newsflash 17 August 2023: Matildas prepare to face Sweden after crushing semi-final loss to England

INDIA KASHMIR

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: वहीदा रेहमान

APTOPIX India Bollywood Wedding

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 17 अगस्त 2023

Anthony Albanese speaking

SBS Hindi Newsflash 16 August 2023: Anthony Albanese declares new strategy to increase housing supply