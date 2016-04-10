SBS Hindi

N K Premachandran the MP for Kollum Kerala on Temple Tragedy...

Kerala Map; Paravur Puttingal Temple; The Eastern Entrance during daytime; Fireworks and fire captured on mobile phone.

Kerala Map; Paravur Puttingal Temple; The Eastern Entrance during daytime; Fireworks and fire captured on mobile phone. Source: NordNordWest (map) Paravur (temple) Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0; Fireworks courtesy of NDTV

Published 10 April 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 3:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The local Member of Parliament for Kollum in Kerala N. K.Premchandran spoke to the Malayalam Program Executive Deeju Sivadas about the Temple fire tragedy.

