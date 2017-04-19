Nahargadh Fort Jaipur

Nahargarh Fort Source: Flickr/Piyush Kumar CC BY 2.0
Published 19 April 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 6:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you ever visit the Pink City of Jaipur, don't miss the Nahargarh Fort.Let's take you on a tour of this fort which held a very modern harvesting and conservation technique centuries ago! Writer Vijay Jayara. Presenter: Kumud Merani
Published 19 April 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 6:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share