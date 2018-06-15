Nandita Das on her upcoming film Manto

Source: AAP Images/ Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/ PA
India's artistic actress, director and screen play writer Nandita Das is in Australia these days. Nandita is coming back after 10 years with a new film , not as an actor but as a director. Nandita’s new film is based on famous writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Speaking to SBS Nandita says that Manto’s stories were reflection of the society of that era and Manto himself lived a transparent but dejected life. Nawazuddin will be seen as Manto in the movie. Nandita says that it was not easy to play role of Manto even for Nawaz but you will find that Nawaz was once again successful in depicting the Manto’s character for common people.
