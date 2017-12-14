NAPLAN results 'a wake up call': Education Minister

Children sit in a classroom during a lesson at Stafford State School in Brisbane, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Published 14 December 2017 at 11:23pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Matthew Connellan, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
This year's NAPLAN (National Assessment Program-Literacy and Numeracy) national report is being described as a "wake up call", with results showing students declining overall in their reading and writing scores. However, children from migrant backgrounds are topping the nation in Year 3 spelling, while Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children have improved their results significantly over the past 10 years.
