SBS Hindi

NAPLAN results 'a wake up call': Education Minister

SBS Hindi

Children sit in a classroom during a lesson at Stafford State School in Brisbane, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015.

Children sit in a classroom during a lesson at Stafford State School in Brisbane, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2017 at 11:23pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Matthew Connellan, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

This year's NAPLAN (National Assessment Program-Literacy and Numeracy) national report is being described as a "wake up call", with results showing students declining overall in their reading and writing scores. However, children from migrant backgrounds are topping the nation in Year 3 spelling, while Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children have improved their results significantly over the past 10 years.

Published 14 December 2017 at 11:23pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Matthew Connellan, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023