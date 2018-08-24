SBS Hindi

NASA confirms Ice at Moon's poles with Chandrayaan's help

he image shows the distribution of surface ice at the Moon's south pole (left) and north pole (right)

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Published 24 August 2018 at 3:25pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 3:32pm
By Pallavi Jain
NASA has confirmed that there is Ice at the Moon's poles with the help of Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) instrument which was sent in space aboard the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft. Chandrayaan - 1 was India's first lunar probe and launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2008. To understand the importance of this discovery we spoke to Astrophysicist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Dr Mayank Vahiya.

