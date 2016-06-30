National day of mourning in Turkey follows airport attack

Available in other languages

The country's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says I-S militants were likely behind the suicide bomb attack that also injured more than 230 people.











Scenes of chaos and panic unfolded on Tuesday night, as suicide attackers armed with guns and bombs sent crowds fleeing.











A witness, Thomas Kemper, says he feared for his life.











John Brennan is the Director of the United States' national security agency, the C-I-A (Central Intelligence Agency).











He says the attack bears all the hallmarks of an I-S attack, and he's calling for international cooperation to tackle the threat.































