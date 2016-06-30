SBS Hindi

National day of mourning in Turkey follows airport attack

Mourners at the funeral for Gulsen Bahadir, 28, a Turkish Airlines flight attendant

Mourners at the funeral for Gulsen Bahadir, 28, a Turkish Airlines flight attendant

Published 30 June 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 30 June 2016 at 7:03pm
By Anita Barar
A national day of mourning is underway in Turkey, after a gun and suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's Ataturk airport killed at least 41 people. Three attackers were also killed.

The country's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says I-S militants were likely behind the suicide bomb attack that also injured more than 230 people.

 

Scenes of chaos and panic unfolded on Tuesday night, as suicide attackers armed with guns and bombs sent crowds fleeing.

 

A witness, Thomas Kemper, says he feared for his life.

 

John Brennan is the Director of the United States' national security agency, the C-I-A (Central Intelligence Agency).

 

He says the attack bears all the hallmarks of an I-S attack, and he's calling for international cooperation to tackle the threat.

 

 

 





