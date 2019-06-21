SBS Hindi

Navi Pillai, who did not let cancer to take control of her life.

Navi Indran Pillai

Source: facebook.com/naviindran.pillai

Published 21 June 2019 at 11:58am, updated 21 June 2019 at 12:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Navi Pillai is a two times cancer survivor, an inspiration to millions of women worldwide to fight the deadly disease. Based in Malaysia, Navi has a strong connection with India and Australia. She proudly says “I have cancer, but it’s not the end of the world.”

