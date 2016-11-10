SBS Hindi

Navjot Singh Randhawa named ‘Taxi Driver of the Year’

SBS Hindi

SA Tourism Award 2016

SA Tourism Award 2016 Source: SA Tourism

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 10 November 2016 at 2:03pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Navjot Singh Randhawa has been named as South Australian 'Taxi Driver of the Year' in the SA Tourism Award 2016.

Published 10 November 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 10 November 2016 at 2:03pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today, Navjot Singh Randhawa is a proud cabbie.

He has been named as South Australian Taxi Driver of the Year in the SA Tourism Award 2016.

This award celebrates exceptional customer service and the taxi industry’s significant contribution to South Australian tourism.

Navjot and his wife have decided to donate the award money to South Australian Cancer Council.

To know more about this award and why Navjot Singh Randhawa got it, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.

Navjot Singh Randhawa
Navjot Singh Randhawa Source: Navjot Singh Randhawa


Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels