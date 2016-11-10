Navjot Singh Randhawa named ‘Taxi Driver of the Year’

Available in other languages

Today, Navjot Singh Randhawa is a proud cabbie.





He has been named as South Australian Taxi Driver of the Year in the SA Tourism Award 2016.





This award celebrates exceptional customer service and the taxi industry’s significant contribution to South Australian tourism.





Navjot and his wife have decided to donate the award money to South Australian Cancer Council.





To know more about this award and why Navjot Singh Randhawa got it, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.



