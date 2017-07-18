NDA balances’s North-South Politics by putting Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-President Candidate!

Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-President Candidate

Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-President Candidate Source: PIB

Published 18 July 2017 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Indian Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu is NDAs nominee for the post of Vice-President. As per BJP President Amit Shah almost forty political parties are supporting his candidature.

If we see at numbers at hand his elevation to the post is certain. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to senior Journalist Asish Singh about what it means to pick Mr Naidu as candidate.

India Australian community reacted as pleasantly surprised on the development.

Member of Telgu/Telengana community in Melbourne Krishna Gaangopati says, Me Naidu is a deserving candidate.

However, Venkat Nakoola explains it as right political decision on BJPs part to give due respect and representation to South Indian Politicians

 





