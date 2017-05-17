SBS Hindi

Need to reduce Fairytales and gender stereotypes in the classrooms

SBS Hindi

Victoria Brockett and her son

Victoria Brockett and her son Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 17 May 2017 at 12:20pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Preschool teachers in Victoria are being encouraged to break down gender stereotypes in the classroom with fewer stories about princes and princesses.Speaking with Anita Barar, Muktesh Chhibbar says that there is a need to change gender stereotypes.

Published 17 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 17 May 2017 at 12:20pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Andrews Government denies it wants to ban fairy tales but says it does want to improve male attitudes towards women from an early age and reduce domestic violence later in life.

he says he does believe entrenched views of gender roles and capabilities need to be changed.

The views are echoed by Muktesh too who says that not only fairytales should be discouraged, gender-specific toys and gender-based role play should also be avoided.

 

And she says such attitudes in children's literature can have more sinister consequences down the track. She adds, For sure, these things add up to the mind set and become one of the reason for domestic violence.in future

She added that we are trying to reach out to school kids - like we are visiting school to teach them about respectful relationship.

They need to understand that each and every individual is different but skilled at different level or different gender.

There is no question of being superior to other on gender base.

 

Muketesh says that she believes everyone should be promoting a message of gender equality to children. She adds that Parents, schools everyone has a major role to play

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023