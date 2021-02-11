Neena Bhandari's award-winning report to end modern day slavery

Modern slavery is a reality that is rife across the world and is not unique to any one particular country or culture but often just out of sight.





“When I first started writing about it, the instant reaction of people was, ‘It doesn’t happen in Australia’,” journalist Neena Bhandari told SBS Hindi.





Highlights:

The United Nations estimates that over 40 million people are trapped in modern slavery

In Australia, the Global Slavery Index puts the number of people living in slavery-like conditions at 15,000.

On 1 January 2019, the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (Commonwealth Act) commenced, heralding a new statutory modern slavery reporting requirement for larger companies operating in Australia.

Commissioned by international news agency Inter Press Service, Ms Bhandari’s two-part report brings the hidden malaise of modern slavery to the fore. The timely aspect of this report fetched her an award.





Award Trophy - 2020 NSW Premier's Multicultural Communications Award Source: Neena Bhandari





Ms Bhandari said slavery is not confined to the past. In Australia, exploitation or slavery takes many forms and it must be dealt with.





"My report aims to make the community, service providers and authorities aware of modern slavery and recognise that it still exists in Australia in many sectors, such as construction, hospitality, meat industry, fishing, agriculture, domestic work & cleaning; and in many forms - forced marriage, sexual exploitation, organ trafficking etc.”





She said Australia is a destination country for modern slavery for people from the Asia-Pacific region as they are brought from countries such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Pacific countries. It is fuelled by poverty and migration.





“It is a very lucrative business. According to the International Labour Organisation, it generates the $150 billion (USD) a year,” said Ms Bhandari





Listen to the Podcast: A Talk with Neena Bhandari:-

LISTEN TO Neena Bhandari's award-winning report to end modern day slavery SBS Hindi 11/02/2021 09:26 Play







Her report highlights the signs of forced marriage, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking communities should look out for modern slavery.





Through case studies, it was evident how people can be deceived into modern slavery by people known to them. Traffickers take advantage of their trust.

The pandemic has made the situation worse for tens of millions of vulnerable people around the world - including Australia where migrants, refugees, and international students are reporting an increase in exploitation due to low employment rates seen during the pandemic.





“Yes, the pandemic has made everyone more vulnerable and it has further exacerbated exploitation of people, especially temporary visa holders, undocumented persons, and migrant communities. That’s why this report is very timely” said Ms Bhandari





Her report helps people to recognise the signs of exploitation, slavery and trafficking and also gives details on how to reach out to agencies and organisations who are empathetic to help those in need.





Source: Neena Bhandari





Neena Bhandari started her career with The Times of India, and has since worked in India, the UK, Australia, reporting on health, science, development, as well as human rights.





She is a Board Member of the Science Journalists Association of Australia and past president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Association Australia and South Pacific. She was also a finalist for her other work ' The Invisible People' in the Public Interest Award category of the NSW Premier's Multicultural Awards.





Indian asylum seekers

Her investigating report highlighted an unexplored topic of Indian asylum seekers.





Ms Bhandari said these are heartbreaking stories of young men who had lost everything including their identity in search of a better life.





Source: Neena Bhandari





She said it is disheartening to see these young men spending the most productive years of their lives in isolation in Australia’s offshore immigration facilities in the South Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.





“Some have been there for six years or more while they wait for their asylum claims to be processed. These men were too traumatised and depressed, yet wanted to share their experience in the hope that other young people will not fall prey to “people smugglers”, ruining their lives and that of their families” she said.





She said by highlighting the plight of asylum seekers from India, the report has raised awareness in the community about illegal migration.





“Many people said it was an eye-opener for many and they would emphasize to anyone wanting to migrate - to only choose the legal pathway” added Ms Neena Bhandari.

Modern slavery in Australia

The Federal Government has a five-year national plan to crack down on modern slavery which includes forced labour, child marriage, and people trafficking.





The Australian Catholic Anti-Slavery Network, The Australian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and many more such organisations are working to help the community.





If you have been trafficked or face extreme labour exploitation or you are worried about someone in this situation you can call Anti-Slavery Australia on (02) 9514 8115 .





In emergencies, if you are in immediate danger or there is a threat of violence, call Triple 0 (000) .





To report a possible crime of exploitation call the Australian Federal Police on 131 237 (131 AFP).





