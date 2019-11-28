Negative attitudes about Muslims in Australia remain high, survey finds

Source: "Happy AC/DC" by cogdogblog is licensed under CC0 1.0 cc-iconcc0
Published 28 November 2019 at 1:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
The annual Scanlon Foundation report has found negative attitudes about Muslims remain high, while concerns about climate change have almost doubled. On the issue of happiness, 84 per cent of respondents said they had been 'very happy' or 'happy' over the past year, but there has been a steady increase in levels of pessimism since the survey began with youngest people reporting the highest rates, increasing 10 per cent since 2007. Listen to this report.
